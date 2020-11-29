Sharon J. MillerSharon J. Miller, age 78, left us on November 10th, 2020 to be with the Lord. Sharon lived in North Bend, WA since 1973 and leaves behind a legacy of love to her daughter, Jeanne Leeper; son, Rusty Miller; and dear cousins, Candy Renner, Judy Speweike and Kathy Larabee.She grew up in Maumee, Ohio, attended Maumee H.S., earned a BA from the University of Toledo and a Master in Education later in her career.There are some people who bring an extra sparkle to this universe when you are in their presence. Sharon was one of them. She spread her positivity and passion to hundreds of students during her 30+ years as a 3rd grade teacher. One of her students reflects how many of us feel when she wrote:"Your my happyness and I will miss you".Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Skinner; and parents, Ruth and Edward Skinner.A memorial will be held next Summer due to the pandemic. To share memories and condolences visit: