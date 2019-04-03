Sharon Jane Diroff



Sharon Jane Diroff, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence, where she was lovingly cared for by many. Sharon was born on January 7, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Edmund and Florence (Body) Recker.



Sharon was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy and Davis Business College. She worked as an Executive Secretary at several large corporations before becoming a Legal Secretary at her brother-in-law's firm. Sharon loved animals, the arts, nature, and being surrounded by her family discussing current events.



Sharon is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Greg) Labardee; sister, Pamela (Mervin) Sharfman; grandchildren, Brandon (Christine) Labardee and Elyse Labardee; nephew, Eric Sharfman; niece, Leslie Sharfman and great nephew, Max Sharfman; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nestor (Sam).



A visitation will be held at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4th from 4pm-8pm, and on Friday after 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee where the Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of NWO or the Toledo Humane Society.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019