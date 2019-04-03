The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Diroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Jane Diroff


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Jane Diroff Obituary
Sharon Jane Diroff

Sharon Jane Diroff, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence, where she was lovingly cared for by many. Sharon was born on January 7, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Edmund and Florence (Body) Recker.

Sharon was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy and Davis Business College. She worked as an Executive Secretary at several large corporations before becoming a Legal Secretary at her brother-in-law's firm. Sharon loved animals, the arts, nature, and being surrounded by her family discussing current events.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Greg) Labardee; sister, Pamela (Mervin) Sharfman; grandchildren, Brandon (Christine) Labardee and Elyse Labardee; nephew, Eric Sharfman; niece, Leslie Sharfman and great nephew, Max Sharfman; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nestor (Sam).

A visitation will be held at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4th from 4pm-8pm, and on Friday after 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee where the Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of NWO or the Toledo Humane Society.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now