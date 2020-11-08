Sharon Jean Craig09/19/1941 - 11/06/2020Sharon Jean Craig age 79 of Toledo ended her earthly time at 10:44 a.m. November 6, 2020 and received her heavenly wings in eternity forever. Sharon was born in Toledo on September 19, 1941 to Gerben and Pearl (VanDerWall) Winters. Sharon, Mom, Mimi and Gramie is now leading the choirs in heaven. She loved her lord and never wavered in her belief, and it spread to all the people by word or through song, to strangers or ones she knew. She wore many hats in her life. A pastor's wife, a choir director, a bookkeeper, while being one of the most humble people you ever met. Singing was her passion as she participated in the "Messiah" musical and even sang with Billy Graham. Her favorite song was "Keep your eye on the sparrow." Her family couldn't ask for a better role model. An amazing mom spending time with her grandkids, teaching them how to sled and build a proper snowman. She had a passion with the Lord and always wanted to spread the word through the children. We love you and miss you. She is survived by her Husband, Rev. Jerry Craig; children, Cindy (Larry) Clement and Dave (Kim) Craig; grandchildren, Kelsey, Mariah and Zander; brother, John Winters; and sister in-law, Brenda. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Monday November 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be Tuesday November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Hopewell Wesleyan Christian Church 1550 W. Alexis Rd Toledo, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park.