Sharon Kay Tracht
Sharon Kay (Jenkins) Tracht passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 with her daughter by her side. After persevering a lengthy illness with Alzheimer Disease, we are at peace knowing that she is now reunited with her husband, George Lee Tracht. He was the love of her life. They married July 23, 1960 after dating for 8 weeks. They celebrated 30 years together and now after 30 years are celebrating again in their heavenly home.
Sharon was born May 24, 1938 to Betty and James Jenkins. She grew up in the Old West End and was always thankful for the nurturing she received from her grandmother, Clara Chipps, along with a large extended family.
She graduated from Scott High School, held several degrees from the University of Toledo and worked various jobs throughout her life but found her most important and rewarding calling in being a mother and grandmother.
The love and values she instilled in her family have served them well and will live on through those that survive her including her children, Cindy (Mark) Stengle, Steve (Jennifer) Tracht; her grandchildren, who will remember her as their giggly Grandma, Kyle (Jackie) Stengle, Kaylan (Joe) Phillips, Rachel, Emily & Sam Tracht and her great grandchildren who brought priceless joy to their Great Moona in her final years, Parker, Bennett & Reagan Stengle and Grant Phillips.
Also surviving are her brothers, Jerry (Jenny) Jenkins and Jan (Sandy) Jenkins.
The family remembers with immense gratitude her caregivers and fellow residents at Lakes of Monclova and Hospice who became part of the family the last seven years. The love, care, compassion and humor they provided for her (aka Mademoiselle, Queen and other affectionate nicknames) brought us extraordinary comfort. You are angels on earth.
Until her health condition made it impossible, she was an active member of St. Petri Lutheran Church.
A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Robbie Ketchum.
As we are together/apart on July 13th, if you feel so inclined, please bestow an act of kindness for her gentle soul. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Alzheimer's Association
or St. Petri Lutheran Church.
We loved you dearly and we will miss you and your beautiful smile.www.NewcomerToledo.com