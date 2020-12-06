Sharon Kay Wepler
Sharon Kay Wepler, 74, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Orchard Villa. She was born in Rice Township on November 2, 1946 to Clarence and Lucille (Davis) Wilburn. Sharon graduated from Harris Elmore High School in 1964 and shortly after married the love of her life, Fred Wepler on June 23, 1967. She worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at St. Charles Hospital for 44 years before retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. John's UCC Elmore. Sharon enjoyed baking, and casino trips with her husband. What she cherished most was her family and grandchildren. She made sure she could attend all of their different sporting events and functions.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred; daughter, Kim (Mike) Lopinski; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Myers, Eryn Lopinski, Michael Lopinski; great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Rylee; siblings, Linda Schlipf, Cheryl Harris, Terry (Bill) Floro, Rebecca Wilburn, Jimmy (Dawn) Wilburn; sister-in-law, Debbie Wilburn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Stephany; and brother, Clarence Wilburn II.
Funeral services will remain private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy in Sharon's name may be directed to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or American Cancer Society
