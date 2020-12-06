1/
Sharon Kay Wepler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kay Wepler

Sharon Kay Wepler, 74, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Orchard Villa. She was born in Rice Township on November 2, 1946 to Clarence and Lucille (Davis) Wilburn. Sharon graduated from Harris Elmore High School in 1964 and shortly after married the love of her life, Fred Wepler on June 23, 1967. She worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at St. Charles Hospital for 44 years before retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. John's UCC Elmore. Sharon enjoyed baking, and casino trips with her husband. What she cherished most was her family and grandchildren. She made sure she could attend all of their different sporting events and functions.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred; daughter, Kim (Mike) Lopinski; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Myers, Eryn Lopinski, Michael Lopinski; great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Rylee; siblings, Linda Schlipf, Cheryl Harris, Terry (Bill) Floro, Rebecca Wilburn, Jimmy (Dawn) Wilburn; sister-in-law, Debbie Wilburn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Stephany; and brother, Clarence Wilburn II.

Funeral services will remain private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy in Sharon's name may be directed to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved