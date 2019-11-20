|
Sharon Kelley-Gaylord
Sharon Kelley-Gaylord of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away at 78 years of age on November 16, 2019, at Hospice of NWO.
She is survived by her children; Scott (Marisa) Kelley, Diann (Kevin) Welch, Lynn (Bob) Moeller, Brian (Catherine) Kelley; her stepchildren, Darren Gaylord, Kevin (Lori Chamberlain) Gaylord, and Eric (Tiffany) Gaylord; and grandchildren, Shayla, Owen, Brandon, Kelsi, Allie, Courtney, Nicole, Emily, Kaitlyn, Sloan, Brynn, Nick, Paige, Claudia and Ethan.
Sharon was born on September 28, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio. She was a Scott High School Graduate and later graduated from The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She had a 36-year career in caring for others and touched the lives of many patients and families. At age 58, she retired from The Toledo Hospital as a Supervisor of a Medical Surgical Unit. She loved her "5 South Family" and cherished the friendships she made through her 36 year career at Toledo Hospital.
During retirement, she and her late husband, Jimmy "Jimbo" Gaylord, enjoyed traveling out West during the winter months, visiting a variety of casinos and meeting up with friends they had made over the years. They spent the summer months at the place they loved the most, their home on Cub Lake.
Her biggest passion in life was her family and friends. She loved to entertain at her home and was well known for her passion for cooking. She was often found in the kitchen, making sure all who walked through her door were well fed. Her fondest memories were watching her grandchildren grow up at the lake. She would sit on the deck, watching them fish, catching turtles and frogs, swimming, and laughing around the campfire. Her eyes would light up the room when her grandchildren and friends would come to visit; nothing made her happier than her family.
She amazed us all with her strength and zest for life, which carried her through a nine-year battle with cancer. She was our "Tough Cookie" and truly an inspiration to others.
In honor of her wishes, love for Cub Lake and the 4th of July celebration with her friends and family each year, there will be a "Celebration of Life" held at her home on July 2, 2020. Further details to be announced.
We would like to acknowledge her "Cub Lake Family" for their friendship and compassion, especially her neighbors, Bob and Carol.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hockey Fights Cancer, P.O. Box 5037 New York, NY 10185, or to the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019