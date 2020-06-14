Sharon L. DaviesSharon Lee Davies, age 78, of Oregon passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Sharon was born to Glenn and Opal (Taylor) Phillips in Curtice, Ohio on May 9, 1942. Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Genoa High School. She waited tables at the Golden Jade in Oregon for 27 years where she met many of her friends. The center of her life was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Nascar and listening to country music.She is survived by her 8 children, Ronald (Judy) Davies, Donald (Nikki) Davies, Cheryl (Jim) Lamb, Kim (Mike) Breeden, Barb (Rich Roberts) Metroff, John (Nancy) Davies, Lisa (Eric Martin) Gray, and Jeff (Mary) Davies; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Sue) Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doug Phillips; and her dear grandmother, Ida Taylor.Friends and Family may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Williston Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to American Diabetes Foundation.