Sharon L. ThompsonSharon L. Thompson, age 79, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5th, 2020. She was born June 1st, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Joan (Limbaugh) Hayward. Sharon retired from a successful career at Walbridge Coatings. Sharon enjoyed bowling at Toledo Sports Center, watching The Golden Girls, playing scratch-off lottery, and visiting Hollywood Casino. Sharon will be remembered for her feisty, yet good sense of humor; along with her canning, baking, candies, and cookies during the holiday season for family and friends.Sharon is survived by her children, Bobbi Marsh, Tammy (Carlos) Esping, and Becky Taviano; grandchildren, Mark (Rachel) Thomas, Christy (Ryan) Hunt, Taylor (Amy) Knight, Matthew Marsh, Mariana Marsh, Brittany Marsh, Christopher Marsh, and Jason Marsh; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rich, Carol, and Frank; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Norma Jean, Bob, Billy, and Suzanne; son-in-law, Michael Marsh; and granddaughter, Chasity Marsh.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Luther Hills Resident Activity Fund.