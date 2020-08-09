1/
Sharon Lee Bodi
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Bodi

Sharon Lee Bodi, 78, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Luella (Burgy) Helman on October 23, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Libby High School. Sharon married the love of her life, Wayne Bodi, on June 16, 1962. Together they shared 58 wonderful years together. After working various jobs in the area, Sharon began her 35 year career with Toledo Public Schools as an accountant. She loved to travel; especially out west to the mountains. Sharon had a large collection of cookbooks and enjoyed trying new recipes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Bodi; siblings, Luanne Cox, David Helman; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon (419-691-6768) beginning at 1:00 p.m., where the Funeral Service will take place at 3:00 p.m.. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in Sharon's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com.

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved