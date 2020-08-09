Sharon Lee Bodi
Sharon Lee Bodi, 78, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Luella (Burgy) Helman on October 23, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Libby High School. Sharon married the love of her life, Wayne Bodi, on June 16, 1962. Together they shared 58 wonderful years together. After working various jobs in the area, Sharon began her 35 year career with Toledo Public Schools as an accountant. She loved to travel; especially out west to the mountains. Sharon had a large collection of cookbooks and enjoyed trying new recipes.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Bodi; siblings, Luanne Cox, David Helman; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon (419-691-6768) beginning at 1:00 p.m., where the Funeral Service will take place at 3:00 p.m.. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in Sharon's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
