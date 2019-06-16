Sharon "Sherri" Lee Viney



Sharon "Sherri" Lee Viney, 78, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Addington Place of Prairie Village, Kansas, peacefully with her loving family at her side.



She graduated from Maumee High School, Maumee, Ohio, in 1958 and continued on to receive an accounting degree from The University of Toledo.



Sharon was married to Thomas R. Viney on June 13th, 1964. They spent 49 years together until his passing in 2014.



Sharon worked as an accountant for ITW for many years. Her hobbies included reading, dancing, swimming, gardening, playing cards, bunco, and walking. She enjoyed her Barton Lake community for numerous years prior to taking up permanent residency in Leesburg, Florida, where she shared a house with her sisters, Nancy and Bonnie. She was a member of the Maumee Elks and the Red Hat Society. Sharon loved to entertain and was always excited for guests at their home or lake house.



Sharon is survived by her children, Stephen Viney and Kimberly (Raymond) Swaney; grandchildren, Jacob Swaney, Nicholas Swaney and John Swaney; siblings, Shirley Longenberger, Nancy Corum, Jack King, Joel King, and Bonnie (Mike Misowic) King; several nieces and nephews and numerous lifelong friends.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma King; husband, Thomas R. Viney.



A private family memorial service will be planned for a future date followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or your local hospice organization.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019