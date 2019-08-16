|
Sharon Lynn Avery
Sharon Lynn Avery, 64, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was born September 21, 1954 in Toledo to Ernest, Jr. and Nancy (Byers) Avery.
Sharon is survived by her children, Heather (Patrick) Ayers and Scott (Aubrey) Tholl; grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernie (Cindi), Larry (Evelyn), Jim (Judy), Cathy (John), and Larry (Sharon) Amsler; father, Gene Saunders as well as many half and step-siblings, nieces and nephews Sharon also loved. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Avery; mother, Nancy Saunders; and daughter, Helena Ayers.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 4 p.m.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019