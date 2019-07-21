Home

Sharon Lynn Murphy


1944 - 2019
Sharon Lynn Murphy Obituary
Sharon Lynn Murphy

Sharon Lynn Murphy, 75 years old, died on July 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with her daughter by her side.

Sharon was born July 3, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Wilber and Edna Miller. She worked at Lake Park and Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio. She married and had a daughter, Dawn Murphy.

After retirement she moved to Florida, her life-long dream. She worked at the Tampa airport assisting guests to cruise ships. While her condition allowed her, she enjoyed garage sales, having her nails done, and going to A&W. She also loved spending time with her two dogs Snicker and Smoke.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Dawn Murphy (partner Karla Richie); brother, Ken Miller and sisters, Irene Ballmer (husband John) and Judy Desko. She has many nieces and nephews she loved deeply.

A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Any memorial can be made to Arbor Hospice www.arborhospic.org or

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
