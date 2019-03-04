Sharon "Shari" Lynn Reisner



Sharon "Shari" Lynn Reisner, age 49, of Perrysburg, passed away March 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Sharon was born November 29, 1969 in Avon, OH to Donald, Jr and Elaine (Cerny) Hamilton. She was employed as a nurse's aide working with many organizations. Sharon was a member of First Baptist Church of Perrysburg, she was also very active with the Victory Center. Sharon enjoyed scrap booking, crocheting, and especially loved spending time with her family and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her Fiance, Chris L. Bagrowski; mother, Elaine L. Hamilton; children, John R. Reisner and Mikayla R. Reisner; grandson, Bentley Reisner; brother, Jim Hamilton; step-children, Madison Bagrowski and Jaycob Bagrowski.



The family will receive guests Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ft. Meig's Cemetery, Perrysburg.



Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Center or in Sharon's memory.



To leave a special message for Sharon's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019