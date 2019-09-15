|
|
Sharon Lynn Weller
Sharon Lynn Weller, 71, of Toledo, OH went to Heaven, September 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Sharon was born December 30, 1947 to Carnis and Lillian Berry in Huntington, WV. She relocated to Toledo, OH in 1970 before the birth of her daughter, Raye-Lynn.
She began work in 1970 with Lucas County Department of Jobs and Family Services and retired with 29 years of service as a supervisor. After retiring she took on the "Joy" of helping raise three grandsons, twins, Travis and Bryce, and Sheperd her blessing from God. The boys were the light of her life and kept her going through the last 10 years of poor health. The twins kept in constant contact even after moving away to pursue careers. Sheperd was always close at hand, loving, helping and blessing "Nanny". They especially liked yard sales, Olive Garden and Arby's. She served the Lord as a pianist for Heritage Baptist Church on Lewis Avenue from 1997 until 2017 where she was greatly appreciated by the congregation.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Carnis and Lillian (Betty) Berry; and brothers, Carnis "Butch" Berry, Jr. and James Workman. She is loved and will be greatly missed by husband, Larry F. Weller; daughter, Raye-Lynn Abreu; grandsons, Travis, Sheperd and Bryce; brother, Ronnie Workman; and special friend, Nikki Ramos.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 5542 Lewis Ave, Toledo, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to . Arrangements were assisted by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-473-1301). Condolences can be shared online at
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019