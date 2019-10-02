|
|
Sharon M. Tuck
Sharon (Chmielewski) Tuck, 58, passed away on September 28th, 2019. She lived in Jackson Michigan, but was born and raised in Toledo, attending St. Hyacinths, Central Catholic and the University of Toledo. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was an incredibly selfless person with a huge heart who would always go out of her way to help others, regardless of any inconvenience. She loved her family and was always there to lend a kind ear or helping hand. Holidays were her favorite time of year because she could get the whole family together – and would always make sure there was a group picture to capture the moment. She would especially light up when she was spending time playing with her grandkids.
She was full of big ideas and was a lifelong learner who loved continuing education. She passed her love of learning down to her kids and always made sure they were able to get the best education possible. She also made sure she introduced the library to her grandkids, but hopefully didn't pass on her tendency to rack up late fees.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 18 years, Brian Tuck, her mother Evelyn Chmielewski, and her brother John Chmielewski. She is also survived by her three children Michael (Paige) Boggs, Amber (Mike) Blair, and Brittney Tuck, as well as grandchildren Madisyn, Jack, Alexys, Sam, and Ryleigh.
Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Hyacinth Church at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date.
Please send messages of condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019