Sharon Marie (Raabe) Roscoe8/28/1945 - 5/31/2020Sharon Marie Roscoe, age 74, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Landings of Oregon Retirement Community in Oregon, Ohio. She was born August 28, 1945 to Cornelius and Helen (McGovern) Raabe.Sharon graduated from Sylvania High School in 1963. Following graduation, she pursued different office jobs starting with Jeep Corporation, Sylvania Water Department, 7-11's, Maumee Haulers and the last several years at Imperial Lanes.Sharon was married to Richard Bronson from 1964 to June of 1988. In September of 1988 she married Terry Roscoe and together they traveled the world, spending the last 15 years in a log home in Waynesville, NC until they returned to Toledo in 2017 where they lived until Terry's death this year.Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Terry Roscoe, who passed away May 1, 2020; and her parents, Cornelius and Helen Raabe.She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Ann (Jr) Parker & Marianne (Randy) Compton; daughters, Tana (Anthony) Powell and Heidi Bronson-Johnson; stepsons, Searle (Jennifer) Roscoe and Paul (Lisa) Roscoe; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Miller, Nicolle (Kyle) Meyer, Shelly (Joshua) Keterson, Jeffrey and Michael Powell, Tiffany Johnson and Andrew Johnson, Sydney Roscoe, JohnRoscoe, Aedhan Roscoe and Breanden Roscoe; as well as 8 great-grandchildren.Sharon's Family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the Staff of Elara Caring Hospice for the love and kindness they provided to Sharon during her illness.Those wishing to make a contribution are asked to consider Elara CaringHospice at 3425 Executive Pkwy. Suite 206, Toledo, OH 43606.