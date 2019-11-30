|
|
Sharon (Frische) Marougi
"All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my mother."
Sharon (Frische) Maritsas Marougi, age 72, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on November 24, 2019 and now shines brightly in her heavenly home.
Sharon was a graduate of The University of Toledo. She went on to become a school teacher for over 35 years, touching the lives of countless children that remember her helpful, kind spirit to this day. Sharon was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. She loved teaching others about the Divine Mercy of Jesus. She also remained an unwavering advocate for children, especially the unborn. After retirement, Sharon found joy in the art of Thomas Kinkade and became a broker for Thomas Kinkade galleries across the country.
Sharon had a profound effect on everyone in her life, her family, friends, art clients, fellow parishioners, and even animals she rescued along the way! Her four children were her world and she loved them more than words can express. She made everyone that she encountered in life feel special and loved through her thoughtful and generous nature. Her presence was a gift to all. She had an infectious smile that would light up any room and a heart of pure gold.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mike Marougi; beloved children, Stock, Aanna, Katrina and Dominic. She is also survived by her three loving sisters and many dear nieces and nephews that she adored. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Frische; mother, Virginia Frische; sister, Marisa Frische; and her beloved baby Maltipoo, Raja.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019