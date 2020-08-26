1/1
Sharon Pacholski
1947 - 2020
Sharon Pacholski

03/04/1947 - 08/13/2020

God called his angels to lead Sharon's spirit and soul home to eternal life preceded by her mother, Mary Ellen; father, Floyd; and Sharon's son, Jeffrey.

Mourning for her embrace is her loving husband of 32 years, Jeff; daughter, Patty (Joey); son, Bob (Katrina); brothers, sisters, and many grandchildren.

Service in celebration of Sharon's life will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Highway, on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Mass starting at 11:00 a.m. Following Mass, we will join in wake at Scott Park Banquet Room 2541 Nebraska Avenue.

May eternal rest grant onto Sharon, O' Lord, and let Your perpetual light shine upon her.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
