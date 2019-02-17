Sharon R. Shiffler (Murphy)



Sharon R. Shiffler, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019. Sharon was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 16, 1943 to Ray and Donna (Minch) Murphy. On June 27, 1964, she married Ernie Shiffler. Sharon was a longtime member of Oakdale and Unity United Methodist Churches where she worked as the office manager for many years and was active with the food pantry ministry. She enjoyed ceramics and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority- Ohio Torch Bearers Lambda Chapter for over 50 years.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband Ernie of 54 years; children, Ernie (Renee) Shiffler, Eric (Leslie) Shiffler, and Donna Edwards; grandchildren, Candice Lafferty, Tabitha (Brandon) Helberg, Kaitlynn Edwards, Hunter Shiffler, and Austin Shiffler; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Franklin Breece; and brother, Robert Murphy.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm where a Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Memorial Ceremony will be held at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Unity United Methodist Church Food Pantry.



