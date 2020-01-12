|
Sharon Ruth Robbins
Sharon Ruth Robbins of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020.
Born in 1918, She was the daughter of the late Sarah and Abraham Leibovitz of Toledo Ohio.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Louis "Lakey" Robbins.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Phyllis Frydman (Joseph), Leslie Jerome (Stephen), Judi Rosen (Rick), Her sister Camille Alloy (Irving).
She was blessed with 9 grandchildren; Lynn, Dana, Mara, Marc, Evan, Lauren, Brett, Andrew and Lindsay and 22 wonderful great- grandchildren.
Her beauty, dignity and smile will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. at the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419)535-5840.
Memorial donations can be made to a .
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020