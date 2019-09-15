|
|
Sharon S. Huber
Sharon S. Huber, age 50 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born May 4, 1969 to Robert and Sharon (Seymour) Huber. Sharon loved to shop, attend country concerts and most of all spend time with her grandchildren. Sharon will always be remembered as a hard worker with the biggest heart.
She is survived by her spouse of thirty plus years, Robert Austin; her loving children, Karen (Jonathan) Zaborski and Kayla (Walter) Gray; grandchildren, Isabella, Jonathan Jr., and Aubrionna; four legged best friend, Split; siblings; in- laws; and lots of nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. She was proceeded in death by her father, mother and sister.
Sharon's funeral service's will be private. A celebration of life dinner will be held October 05, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the PRCUA banquet hall located at 5255 N. Detroit Ave. Toledo,Ohio 43612. All memorial contributions can be made directly to her children.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019