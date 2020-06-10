Sharon Stengle
04/03/1954 - 06/07/2020
Sharon Stengle, 66 years old, passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Shari was born April 3, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Walter and Mary Edwards. She attended St. Ursula Academy and studied Art at the University of Toledo. Shari had a gift for interior decorating and an eye for design. Her witty banter and magnetic personality made her well loved by everyone she met.
Shari married the love of her life, Tom Stengle, on February 3rd, 1978 ,at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns. They had two incredible children together, Matthew and Lauren. Their home was filled with laughter and joy; Shari enjoyed river walks, bonfires, sleepovers with her granddaughters, and wild times with her large extended family.
Shari is survived by her loving husband, Tom; and daughter ,Lauren (Jon) Guhl, Whitehouse, OH. She will be especially missed by her two granddaughters, Lucy and Grace, who loved their "Grandma Sheshe" with all their hearts. Shari was preceded in death by her beloved son, Matthew Stengle.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, June 11, at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee from 5-7 pm. A funeral will follow at St. Joseph, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 am, followed by a burial at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.