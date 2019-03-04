Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Shawn F. Clark Jr. Obituary
Shawn F. Clark Jr.

Shawn Fitzpatrick Clark Jr., 22, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019. Shawn was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 21, 1997 to Jamie (Peace) and Shawn Clark Sr. He loved playing football and wrestling at Rossford High School and then went on to pursue a masonry career at Penta. He had a passion for motorcycles, boats and fishing. He was a self-taught fixer of anything. Shawn had a lot of love left to give and his family and friends will forever miss him.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Jamie (Peace) Clark; father, Shawn Clark Sr.; brother, Trevor Clark; grandparents, Howard (Patricia) Peace, Debra Peace, Mary Clark; great-grandma, Rose Mary Peace; sister, Cailey, Chelsea; and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clark Family.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
