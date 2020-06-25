Shaylee JungaShaylee Barbara Junga, who was born an angel, has received her beautiful wings and flown.Born September 18, 2000, Shaylee was an immediate joy and a ray of sunshine to her family.Fate was not kind to Shaylee, who courageously fought dozens of battles with health issues related to Rett Syndrome throughout her 19 years on earth, until her brave and resilient little heart finally surrendered.She passed away on Saturday morning, June 20, at Toledo Hospital, a place she had become all too familiar with. Throughout her life, however, Shaylee had a positive impact on all those privileged to have met her.Unable to ever walk or speak, the beauty of her captivating big blue eyes and unforgettable smile propelled her through life, and did the communicating for her. Hidden beneath the innocence and charm was the unwavering courage and tenacity of a warrior, who overcame major surgeries and numerous bouts with seizures and pneumonia.Shaylee's final victory came when she survived a valiant 57-day battle with COVID-19, with no family at her side, only to pass nine days after she finally tested negative.But the lasting image Shaylee leaves behind will be the countless smiles she brought to others with a radiant personality that her mother and father, Cheri and Steve Junga, will now struggle to live without.Shaylee also enjoyed many healthy days, exuding a consistently serene and pleasant demeanor. She always enjoyed following the cartoon exploits of lifelong TV pal SpongeBob SquarePants. If Shaylee's life had a clear message to others more blessed, it would be to appreciate good health and treasure life's simple gifts. Unburdened, Shaylee is now free to run and sing.Shaylee's parents are forever grateful to the many family members and friends who shared their daughter's journey, and the healthcare professionals, "Shaylee's team," who were crucial in helping her thrive – physical therapist Ann Nagle, doctors Michael Nagel, Pierre Vauthy, Aaron Buerk and Sanjoy Banerjee, the doctors at Franklin Park Pediatrics, homecare nurses Michelle Ngo, Josephine Steele, Malaysia Johnson, Tanya Eriksen, Sara Kohlenberg, Stephanie Miller and Mary Rogers, and teachers Maria Braknis and Lindsay Sabo.Thanks to the nurses, aides, and administrative staff at Luther Home of Mercy in Williston, under the direction of Dan Housepian, and the gifted nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists in the Pediatric ICU at Toledo Children's Hospital.She is survived by her beloved parents, Stephen (Becky) and Cheryl (Heath); sister, Kristen; grandmother, Barbara Baird; aunts and uncles, Cyndi (Marty), Barb (Dick), Debbie (Bruce); cousins, Cathy Jo (Scott), Rich (Barb), Ron (Laura), Joelle (Fernando), Rick, Jill (Greg), Kelly (Jim). She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry Randolph, Stephen and Barbara Junga; aunts and uncle, Pat (Charlie) and Judith; cousins Barb (Mike).Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral chapel on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Home of Mercy, Williston.