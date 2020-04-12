|
Shea Jewell
Shea Michelle Jewell, age 39, of Toledo, passed away April 7, 2020. Shea was born September 12, 1980 in Toledo to Michael and Pamela (Englehart) Jewell. Shea was a graduate of Start High School. She was a creative and artistic person who thought that anything plain deserved a little something extra added to it. Her greatest achievement was being a mother to her children who she loved to the "moon and stars". Shea enjoyed listening to music, driving, gardening and being outdoors. Outgoing and friendly, she was instantly able to make friends.
In addition to her mother, Shea was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shyla Pawliski and uncle, Brent Englehart. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Asher and Ashlyn Pawliski and their father, Chris Pawliski; mother-in-law, Karen Pawliski; aunt, Ruby Jean Stamper; cousin, Brent Lee Englehart; sister, Jennifer (Scott) Russeau and their daughter, Serena; father, Michael Jewell, along with extended family and many, many friends that will miss her greatly.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
To leave a special message for Shea's family, please vist:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020