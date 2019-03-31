Sheila A. Bronner

(Hansen)

3-31-50 - 1-13-13

She is gone.

You can shed tears that she is gone OR you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back OR you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her OR you can be full of the love you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday OR you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she is gone OR you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back OR you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.

Remembering you on your birthday and everyday.

Love, Greg

