Sheila A. Templin



Sheila Ann Templin, 83, of Sylvania, passed away, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Heartland at Promedica. Sheila was born January 14, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia to Bennett H. and Florence L. (Burger) Williams Eubank.



She was a loving wife, mom, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was known by many names, Sheila, Mom, Nan and Aunt She She. She was many things to many people, always willing to go out of her way to help anyone. Her out going personality and unselfishness were only surpassed by her kindness. Sheila was always active, she was not one to sit at home and grow old quietly, whether it was going to the gym or supporting her grandsons in their activities. She could be counted on to be there for her boys, family and friends. Sheila was a fixture at Sylvania Northview soccer and football games. She was an accomplished bridge player belonging to Bridge Clubs at Sylvania Country Club, Highland Meadows, Brandywine, Inverness, The Senior Center and St. Joseph Sylvania. She loved nothing more than playing bridge with her friends and meeting new friends along the way. No matter where Sheila went, she made friends.



Sheila is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, George; children, Michael (Kathy) and Tara Hanna; grandchildren, Jonathan Templin, Drew (Courtney), Brad (Ellen) and Dylan (Kristen) Hanna; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Hanna and Bennett Hanna; sister, Melanie Massey; and brother, Bennett (Peggy) Williams and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Julie Ann and sister, Sandy.



Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Sunday July 14, 2019 3-7:00 P.M. A memorial mass will be celebrated, Monday July 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania at 10:00 A.M.



The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland at Promedica and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their kindness and support.



The family suggests any charitable donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019