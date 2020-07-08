Sheila Ann Mahoney
Sheila Ann Mahoney, 53, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020. She was born in Toledo on August 23, 1966, to Dennis C. and Susan M. (Schiffer) Mahoney. Sheila graduated from Bowsher High School in 1984, and attended the University of Toledo and Franklin University in Columbus. She spent a majority of her career in the insurance business.
Sheila adored her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Everyone that met her, loved her. She had a big heart. A beautiful smile, and a soft spot for rescue cats, and fostering kittens. She was talented with her crocheting, cake decorating and greeting card creations. Sheila was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and while she lived in Boston, enjoyed the Red Sox, Mike's pastries and sitting by the ocean.
Sheila is survived by her parents, Susan and Jim Stombaugh, and Dennis and Theresa Mahoney; siblings, Corinne (Chuck) Jaco, Stacey (Anthony) Cattani, Tom (Kelly) Stombaugh, Sean and Terry Mahoney, and John (Jessica) Stombaugh. She shared a special relationship with her Aunts and Uncles, along with her 14 nieces, nephews, a great niece and nephew, and several feline friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., from 1:00- 3:00 p.m. for private family, and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. for the public. A prayer service will be held at 3:00 for the family. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be given to the Edwina Martin House, 678 N. Main St., Brockton, MA 02301 Judy McDonough or Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, OH 43615.
Sheila's family wishes to express their gratitude to the Alcoholics Anonymous community for their kindness and support. If you struggle with addiction, please reach out for help. The family also requests wearing a mask to the funeral home (one will be provided if needed). Please view Sheila's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com
