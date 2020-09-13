Sheila Diane Bondy
July 28, 1953 - September 7, 2020
Sheila Diane Bondy, age 67, of Toledo, passed away September 7, 2020 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Sheila was born July 28, 1953 in Juneau, Alaska to Robert H. and Doris A. (Carroll) Bickord. After receiving her first kidney transplant in 1992, Sheila went on to attend Owens Community College graduating with Honors and a degree in Accounting. She was employed with the Toledo Public Schools as a Paraprofessional for 4 years. She truly enjoyed working with children making sure they felt supported and loved throughout their day. Sheila was a talented seamstress creating her own wardrobe through the years, as well as making wedding dresses, prom dresses and many other special attire for family and friends. She also showed her artistic abilities in paint and pencil.
Sheila was known for her strong will and dedication to caring for others. This was something that she showed everyday in every way. A large portion of her life was dedicated to caring for her family, especially her daughters, Alicia, Tracy and Bethany. It was important to Sheila to make sure her daughters knew that they could accomplish anything they wanted to with her support, love and dedication.
Sheila was challenged with many health issues, being diagnosed with a kidney disease in 1989. She received her first kidney transplant in 1992 and another in 2007. Sheila was determined to win her fight and survive these "set backs" to continue to be a loving force within her family.
Sheila was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, cherishing the time spent with her family.
In addition to her father, Robert, Sheila was also preceded in death by her loving daughter, Alicia; sister-in-law, Barbara Lubinski and brother-in-law, Michael Gardner. Sheila is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Bondy; daughters, Tracy (Ryan) Pakulski and Bethany (Ryan) Liedel; grandchildren, Darren,
Allison and Dean; mother, Doris; siblings, Sharon (Larry) Duvall, Robin Gardner and Robert (Karen Davis) Bickford; sister-in-law, Mary (Pete) Kendrick; brother-in-law, Charles (Shirley) Bondy and a host of extended family and friends.
A Private Family gathering will be held at Newcomer Funeral home, NW Chapel (419-473-0300).
Family and Friends are invited to participate in a Celebration of Life to remember Sheila on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please be mindful of the Covid restrictions in place.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation in Sheila's memory, www.pkdcure.org
