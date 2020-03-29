Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Downs


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Downs Obituary
Sheila Downs

April 18, 1952 - March 10, 2020

Sheila was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Lawrence and Joan Downs (deceased). On March 10, 2020 Sheila passed away at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan from heart failure. She loved her family and friends and children. Surviving are siblings Clova(Danny) Arnold ,John(Nancy) Downs, Mary Downs and Chuck Lowther; and sister in law, Sherry Downs. She also had two sons, Tony and Eric. Deceased sister, Rebecca Jarrell; and brother, Harry Downs. We will miss you!

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -