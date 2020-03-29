|
Sheila Downs
April 18, 1952 - March 10, 2020
Sheila was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Lawrence and Joan Downs (deceased). On March 10, 2020 Sheila passed away at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan from heart failure. She loved her family and friends and children. Surviving are siblings Clova(Danny) Arnold ,John(Nancy) Downs, Mary Downs and Chuck Lowther; and sister in law, Sherry Downs. She also had two sons, Tony and Eric. Deceased sister, Rebecca Jarrell; and brother, Harry Downs. We will miss you!
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020