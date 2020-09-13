Sheila Faye Brenning
Born September. 12, 1958 – Called to eternal rest September. 8, 2020. Sheila Faye Brenning of Temperance, Michigan was one of three children born to Clarence and Essie (Johnson) McNatt in Toledo, Ohio. She married the love of her life, John, in 1991 and joined two families. They raised their three children in Temperance, Michigan and spent 29 joyful years together. Sheila's love of music and baking delighted all those she shared her talents with. She loved traveling and looked forward to road trips with her husband in his upcoming retirement. Her kind and passionate spirit lead her to a career as a licensed physical therapy assistant, and she cherished her patients as well as the found-family of her coworkers. Her faith inspired her, and her volunteerism inspired others. Her laughter, joy, and passion will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, John; children, Karen Moeller, Keri (James) Griffin, and Erik Brenning; grandchildren, Brynn and Reese Moeller; sister, Judy (David) Bagrowski; and brother, James McNatt. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be observed. Due to current restrictions on size of gatherings, no public service will be held. The family plans to welcome friends to a celebration of Sheila's life at a later date once restrictions have eased. Condolences for the family can be sent to 1486 Graham Rd., Temperance, MI 48182 or online through toledocremation.com/obituary
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victory Center of Toledo and the National Kidney Foundation
.