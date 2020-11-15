1/1
Sheila Mae Granata
1935 - 2020
Sheila Mae Granata

Shelia Mae Granata, age 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born on June 12, 1935 to Myron and Mamie (Ruble) Baublitz in Troy, Ohio.

Sheila is survived by her loving son, Mike (Angel) Granata; grandchildren, Sam, and Sara; great-granddaughter, Aria; daughter-in-law, Lynn Granata; double cousin, Claudette Mulligan and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Peter M. Granata; and granddaughter, Bailey Bowman.

Private Graveside services took place at Graham Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

To leave a special message for Sheila's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
