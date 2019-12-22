|
Sheila "Kay" Parr
Sheila "Kay" Parr, age 60, of Toledo, passed away December 21, 2019 at Genacross of Lutheran Village. She was born January 12, 1959 in Toledo to Edward and Sharon (Power) Parr. Kay was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and loved crafting. The most important part of Kay's life was her family especially her daughter and grandson.
Kay is survived by her daughter, April (Brian) Crippen; grandson, Hunter Crippen; father, Edward Parr; siblings, Gary (Patty) Parr, Joseph Parr and Steven Parr. Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Parr; sister, Patricia Holtz and niece, Diana Higdon.
The family will receive guests, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900) where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove Toledo at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Kay's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019