Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheralyn Millimen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheralyn J. Millimen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheralyn J. Millimen Obituary
Sheralyn J. Millimen

Sheralyn J. Millimen, 81, of Northwood and formerly of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Surviving Sherry her children, Robert Jr. (Sunpun 'Choe"), Melvin (Holly), Terri (William) Fleitz, Jay, Patrick (Shelly), Spencer (Jessica), Beverly (Justen Baker) Millimen; 27 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded and her in death by her parents; husband, Robert Sr.

Service will be at a later date due to the current COVID19 restrictions. www.egglestonmeinrt.com.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -