|
|
Sheralyn J. Millimen
Sheralyn J. Millimen, 81, of Northwood and formerly of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Surviving Sherry her children, Robert Jr. (Sunpun 'Choe"), Melvin (Holly), Terri (William) Fleitz, Jay, Patrick (Shelly), Spencer (Jessica), Beverly (Justen Baker) Millimen; 27 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded and her in death by her parents; husband, Robert Sr.
Service will be at a later date due to the current COVID19 restrictions. www.egglestonmeinrt.com.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020