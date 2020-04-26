Miss Sheri Ann Thomas Miss Thomas, 65, passed Sunday, April 19, 2020, in her home. She was a graduate of Spencer Sharples High School, attended Stautzenberger College and worked in the laundry department at the Hilton Hotel for many years. She is survived by daughters, Lawanna Lamford and Valencia Thomas; son, Charles Thomas; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 3 sisters and many family members and friends. Funeral Services 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, preceded by 4 p.m. Family Hour/ Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.