1/
Sherman R. Hawley III
1928 - 2020
Sherman R. Hawley III, 91, passed away July 11, 2020, at Sunset House. He was born in Toledo, OH, on September 29, 1928, to Mary and Sherman R. Hawley II. He was a graduate of Pocatello High School, Pocatello, Idaho and the University of Toledo. Sherman married Carol Shoup April 23, 1960, they enjoyed 28 years of marriage until her passing April 4, 1989. He was the accountant/bookkeeper at Toledo Memorial Park for many years and owned and managed several rental properties in the area. He was a longtime member of St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Sherman enjoyed travelling, including many extensive trips throughout Europe.

Sherman is survived by his children, Sherman R. Hawley IV, Catherine (Chris) Osborn, Matthew Hawley; grandchildren, Evan and Elizabeth Osborn and sister, Ann Summers.

Special thanks to Ashanti Hospice and the Sunset House for the loving care given to Sherman.

Services will be held 11:00am Friday in Swan Lake Chapel at Toledo Memorial Park (Due to limited space in the chapel attendees will be required to wear facial covering and maintain proper social distancing. Attendees are asked to gather in the office parking lot at Toledo Memorial Park and will be escorted to the chapel at 11:00am.) Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Condolences for Sherman's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
