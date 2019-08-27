The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Goldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Z. Goldstein


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherman Z. Goldstein

Sherman Goldstein, age 97, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 12, 1922 to Jeanette (Klee) and Louis B. Goldstein.

Sherman graduated from Scott High School in 1940 and was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 11, 1942. He served as a forward observer. He landed in France with the D-Day invasion forces and participated in three major engagements. He was decorated with the EAME Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, a Distinguished Unit Citation, and a Silver Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Mr. Goldstein eventually partnered with friends in Keidan's Jewelers. They operated several jewelry stores including stores in Downtown Toledo, Southland Shopping Center, Southwyck Mall, and Great Eastern Shopping Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his loving family including daughter, Jayne Goldstein (Joshua Weinstein); son, Louis Goldstein; and three grandchildren, Zale Goldstein, Rachel and Joseph Weinstein. Also surviving is his beloved companion and caregiver of 27 joyful years, Nancy Norman.

Friends may call at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, followed by interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Tributes are suggested to the Sight Center or Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now