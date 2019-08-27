|
|
Sherman Z. Goldstein
Sherman Goldstein, age 97, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 12, 1922 to Jeanette (Klee) and Louis B. Goldstein.
Sherman graduated from Scott High School in 1940 and was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 11, 1942. He served as a forward observer. He landed in France with the D-Day invasion forces and participated in three major engagements. He was decorated with the EAME Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, a Distinguished Unit Citation, and a Silver Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters.
Mr. Goldstein eventually partnered with friends in Keidan's Jewelers. They operated several jewelry stores including stores in Downtown Toledo, Southland Shopping Center, Southwyck Mall, and Great Eastern Shopping Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his loving family including daughter, Jayne Goldstein (Joshua Weinstein); son, Louis Goldstein; and three grandchildren, Zale Goldstein, Rachel and Joseph Weinstein. Also surviving is his beloved companion and caregiver of 27 joyful years, Nancy Norman.
Friends may call at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, followed by interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Tributes are suggested to the Sight Center or Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019