(News story) Sherman Z. Goldstein, a manager of a well-known local jewelry store's branch outlets and a decorated Army veteran of World War II who came ashore at Normandy, died Sunday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was 97.
He had kidney failure, his son, Louis Goldstein, said.
Mr. Goldstein of Sylvania Township was affiliated with Keidan's Jewelers for about 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was friends with the family behind the business, founded in the 1910s. Indeed, Lawrence Keidan, grandson of the founder, was credited with expanding the jewelry chain beyond its original store at 404 Madson Ave., and a longstanding Monroe location. By Mr. Keidan's death in 1981, the firm had eight stores in the Toledo area.
During his tenure, Mr. Goldstein became manager of Keidan's stores in the Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood and the Southland and Westgate centers in Toledo.
"He really enjoyed people, and he liked taking care of them and helping them with what they needed," his son said.
Nancy Norman of South Toledo, his girlfriend of 27 years, said, "He loved what he did."
He'd tell buyers of engagement and wedding rings that he guaranteed the jewelry, but not the marriage, Ms. Norman said.
"He was a pretty charismatic guy," she said.
He was born March 12, 1922, to Jeanette and Louis Goldstein and grew up in the Old West End. He was a 1940 graduate of Scott High School. He attended the University of Toledo until he was drafted in March, 1942.
"To go from friends at Scott High, and to be taken out of that life and put into military life, that had to be a huge thing," Ms. Norman said. "He did what he needed to do. He was one of the last of the Greatest Generation."
His children largely learned what they knew of his wartime service from reading the citations to his decorations - the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze service stars; a Purple Heart, from a wound suffered when a shell blew up in front of him, and a Silver Star with three oak leaf clusters.
He told them that he did not want to think about the war, his son said.
"Up until the age of 90, he didn't really talk about it at all. We knew better than to ask," his son said.
Mr. Goldstein came ashore at Normandy in the aftermath of D-Day.
In recent years, Mr. Goldstein reconnected with a comrade, Frank Denius, who in civilian life was a lawyer, businessman, and benefactor to the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Denius wrote a book in which he mentioned Mr. Goldstein. He referred in published interviews to "Sergeant Goldstein" - or "Goldy" - in describing the ferocity they encountered as their 30th Infantry Invasion fought its way inland, including German strafing and paratroopers dropping in.
The men spoke by phone regularly, but when the University of Texas's football team was to play Ohio State in Columbus, they agreed to meet.
"Frank and Sherman parted company in a foxhole and hadn't seen each other since," Ms. Norman said.
As Mr. Goldstein entered the hotel lobby, Mr. Denius stood. They instantly recognized each other.
"Sherman and he embraced each other and started crying. I started crying. It was really something," Ms. Norman said. Mr. Denius died July 29, 2018.
Mr. Goldstein liked to play golf at Valleywood Golf Club. He and Ms. Norman spent several weeks each winter at Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
"We've been constant companions, although we maintained different residences," Ms. Norman said. "He had a fantastic wit. He made me laugh. It's been a wonderful 27 years."
Surviving are his daughter, Jayne Goldstein; son, Louis Goldstein, and three grandchildren.
Funeral services are to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, with visitation starting at noon.
The family suggests tributes to Sight Center of Northwest Ohio or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019