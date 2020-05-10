Sherran EngwertSherran Mary Ann (Noel) Engwert age 76 of Rossford passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home after a long battle with heart disease. She was born November 11, 1943 in Louisville, KY to Cecil and Wynema (Garrett) Noel. A graduate of Rossford High School she was a caregiver, homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was a lifelong member of Rossford United Methodist Church and was known for her smile, contagious laugh and her positive attitude. Sherran enjoyed playing canasta and dominoes with family and friends and decorating for the holidays, but especially enjoyed going out to lunch and spending time with her sisters, grandchildren and friends.Preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Noel Jr., she is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack; daughter, Jenny (Kurt) Kirsch; grandchildren, Lucas (Heidy) and Claire Eckel; brother, Arthur (Mary) Noel; and sisters, Joyce Spitnale, Joan (Andy) Susemichel, Sandra (Pete) Rees, Barbara (Dennis) Olzanski and Susan (Dave) Kazmaier.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. It gives us great peace and joy to know she is with Our Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. The family suggests memorials to Rossford United Methodist Church and condolences may be shared with the family at: