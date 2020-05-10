Sherran Engwert
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherran Engwert

Sherran Mary Ann (Noel) Engwert age 76 of Rossford passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home after a long battle with heart disease. She was born November 11, 1943 in Louisville, KY to Cecil and Wynema (Garrett) Noel. A graduate of Rossford High School she was a caregiver, homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was a lifelong member of Rossford United Methodist Church and was known for her smile, contagious laugh and her positive attitude. Sherran enjoyed playing canasta and dominoes with family and friends and decorating for the holidays, but especially enjoyed going out to lunch and spending time with her sisters, grandchildren and friends.

Preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Noel Jr., she is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack; daughter, Jenny (Kurt) Kirsch; grandchildren, Lucas (Heidy) and Claire Eckel; brother, Arthur (Mary) Noel; and sisters, Joyce Spitnale, Joan (Andy) Susemichel, Sandra (Pete) Rees, Barbara (Dennis) Olzanski and Susan (Dave) Kazmaier.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. It gives us great peace and joy to know she is with Our Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. The family suggests memorials to Rossford United Methodist Church and condolences may be shared with the family at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved