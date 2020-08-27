1/
Sherron Lamarr Green
1971 - 2020
Sherron Lamarr Green

Sherron Lamarr Green was born July 6, 1971, in Toledo Ohio and left this world to be in Peace with our Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020.

Sherron leaves one son, two daughters, five grandchildren, his mother, his sister, and extended family to cherish his memory and to celebrate his life: daughters, Sharonda Tuggle and D. Bria Green; his son, Dylan Coleman; five grandchildren, Nashonda Lee, Rhayonna Villolovos, Rhaymoun Villolovos, Rhaymone Villolovos, and Sharhay Villolovos; his mother, Patricia Green Dula; and his sister, Shawna Green; along with his aunts, Norma Blanchard (Herbert), Ruth Ann Brown; and a host of very close cousins and friends.

The Viewing will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the House of Day Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a private funeral service at 12 noon. Internment is at The Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.

0 entries
