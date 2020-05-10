Sherry E. Sieja
2/12/1958 - 4/28/2020
On April 28th, 2020 Sherry E. Kuyoth Sieja passed away peacefully in her home in Sylvania, Ohio. She was surrounded by family and close friends who loved her dearly. She was born on February 12th, 1958 to Ronald and Carol Kuyoth in Toledo, Ohio. For many years she worked side by side with her husband at their business Oaks Feed Company in Toledo, Ohio.
Sherry enjoyed many things in life including gardening, motorcycling, boating, camping, traveling, crafting, and spending time with her pets. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family and friends. She was an incredibly caring, kind, hardworking, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. If you knew Sherry you will never forget her loving smile and boisterous laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Charles Sanford. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kevin Sieja; her son, Shaun Sanford, his girlfriend May Tewers; daughter, Kara (Travis) Warren; sister, Deborah (Randy) Davenport; brothers, Ron (Linda), John (Jean), Tim (Marie) Kuyoth; and granddaughters, Evelynn, Brittany, Shyli, Emry, Dylainey; and great grandsons, Jerry and Remington.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no service. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.