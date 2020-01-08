Home

Sherry Joan Ball


1950 - 2020
Sherry Joan Ball, born December 30, 1950, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away January 5, 2020 peacefully around family and friends. Daughter of Donna Hatzidakis and father Walter Baginski (both deceased). She is survived by daughter, Heather West; son, Todd Ball; and son-in-law, Randy West. She had 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Please join us for a celebration of life January 11, 2020 at the America Legion Post 587, 2020 Alexis Rd Toledo Ohio from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
