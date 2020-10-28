Sherry K. Robarge
Sherry K. Robarge, age 57, of Holland, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio.
Sherry enjoyed being outside, taking walks at the local Metro Parks, going to the casino, and playing BINGO. She loved spending time with family and cooking meals for anyone who came to visit.
Left to cherish Sherry's memory are her children, David (Jennifer Snyder) Robarge and Brittany (Jason Dunkle) Robarge; grandchildren, Austyn, Alexis, and Katie Jo; sisters, Judy McDonald and Dawn Pelz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Allen Robarge.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to American Stroke Association
.
Family will be receiving guests from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Sherry will be laid to rest at Springfield Township Cemetery.
