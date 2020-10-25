Sherry Lynn PetitSherry Lynn Petit, age 58, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away in her residence on October 22, 2020. She was born February 5, 1962 in Toledo, OH. Sherry was a 1980 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School and went on to receive her nursing degree from Owens Community College. Sherry worked at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for 15 years before she retired because of illness. She celebrated her 35th wedding anniversary with her husband, Keith Petit on September 20, 2020. Together they raised 3 children, Angela, Jessee and Keith Jr. Sherry had a carefree adventurous spirit. She loved the outdoors, especially camping and walks at Cullen Park. Cooking with her grandchildren was a favorite pastime. Sherry enjoyed shopping and frequented garage sales. She had a huge clothing collection. Sherry was a loving person that would help anyone no matter who you were.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Keith Petit; children, Angela, Jessee and Keith Jr.; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Briana, Anastasia, Carter, Brayden, Bentley, and Isaiah; mother, Sharon Mackey; sister, Christine Miller; many cousins and friends; neighbors of 32 years, Eddie and Ruthie; neighbor, Kathy; and faithful furry companions, "Charlie" and "Jojo". She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Mackey and brother, James Mackey.Family and friends may visit Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3-5:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Sherry will follow in the funeral home at 5:00 p.m.Memorial donations may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at