Sherry "Annitta" Russell
Sherry Annitta Russell, "Annitta", age 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Annitta was born on March 31, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Juanita Crawford. To that reunion 11 children were born. Annitta married Robert Troy Russell "Bob" on June 16, 1969.
Annitta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and eight of her siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Sean Russell and a daughter, Troylene Russell, both of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Edwin (Martha) Crawford; a sister, Sharon (Paul) Crawford; and a beloved sister in-law, Bonnie Webb of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Avenue, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019