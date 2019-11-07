The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry "Annitta" Russell


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry "Annitta" Russell Obituary
Sherry "Annitta" Russell

Sherry Annitta Russell, "Annitta", age 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Annitta was born on March 31, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Juanita Crawford. To that reunion 11 children were born. Annitta married Robert Troy Russell "Bob" on June 16, 1969.

Annitta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and eight of her siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Sean Russell and a daughter, Troylene Russell, both of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Edwin (Martha) Crawford; a sister, Sharon (Paul) Crawford; and a beloved sister in-law, Bonnie Webb of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Avenue, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now