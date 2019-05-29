Sherry Selmek



Sherry L. Selmek, age 76, of Toledo, died Saturday May 25, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born April 26, 1943 in Toledo to Mr. & Mrs. Arthur E. (Eunice M. Snow) McLaughlin. She attended Olney High School. She was employed at Jobst Institute for 18 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV and camping. Sherry enjoyed riding horses. She was a lover of all animals, especially her parrot Pepper and dog, Hannah. She was an excellent cook and a meticulous housekeeper – with a "white glove house". She loved country music, dancing and all things John Wayne. Sherry was the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Survived by her husband of 58 years, Zenon Selmek; daughters, Kate (Shane) Bennett and Amy Anderson; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great child on the way; sister, Patricia Selmek. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, A. Fred McLaughlin.



Friends will be received at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (2240 Castlewood) on Friday from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Graveside Services will follow at 2 PM at Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo. (419 473-1301)



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019