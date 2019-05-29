Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2240 Castlewood
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Troy Twp. Cemetery
Luckey, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Selmek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Selmek


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherry Selmek Obituary
Sherry Selmek

Sherry L. Selmek, age 76, of Toledo, died Saturday May 25, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born April 26, 1943 in Toledo to Mr. & Mrs. Arthur E. (Eunice M. Snow) McLaughlin. She attended Olney High School. She was employed at Jobst Institute for 18 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV and camping. Sherry enjoyed riding horses. She was a lover of all animals, especially her parrot Pepper and dog, Hannah. She was an excellent cook and a meticulous housekeeper – with a "white glove house". She loved country music, dancing and all things John Wayne. Sherry was the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Survived by her husband of 58 years, Zenon Selmek; daughters, Kate (Shane) Bennett and Amy Anderson; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great child on the way; sister, Patricia Selmek. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, A. Fred McLaughlin.

Friends will be received at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (2240 Castlewood) on Friday from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Graveside Services will follow at 2 PM at Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo. (419 473-1301)

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now