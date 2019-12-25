The Blade Obituaries
Services
Dale Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 436048542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dale Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 436048542
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Dale Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 436048542
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Warren AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs


1946 - 2019
Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs Obituary
Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs

Mrs. Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 73 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born June 6, 1946 to Russell and Beryl (Anderson) Green in Detroit, MI.

Mrs. Riggs a compassionate friend to the community and a successful business operator and manager of the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home located on City Park & Nebraska Avenue. An African American well-known business for Toledo, OH for over 100 years.

Sheryl came to Toledo, Ohio and worked with one of the original owners and founders of the Dale Funeral Home in 1992 and was an asset to the continuation of this legacy.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory one son, Gregory Allen Riggs, Jr., who resides in West Bloomfield, Ml., cousins: Renee Ozburn of Williamston, Ml., and Collette Floyd of Pasadena, CA, her aunt Bettina Chapman of Southfield, Ml., many Godchildren and her Dale-Riggs Funeral Home family.

Family and friends may visit at the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. with rite services at 6:00 p.m. Family Hour will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Warren AME Church, Reverend Dr. Otis J. Gordon Jr., pastor. Interment Woodmere Cemetery Detroit, MI.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019
