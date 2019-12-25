|
(News story) Sheryl Anderson Riggs, managing director of the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, died Tuesday at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Avenue. She was 73.
She was on dialysis, Deborah Hall, Dale-Riggs office manager, said.
Mrs. Riggs, whose maiden name was Green, managed the funeral home at City Park Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo, where she had worked since she was hired by its original owners in 1992.
She previously was a funeral director in the late 1980s through the early 1990s at Dale-Riggs' James H. Cole and Peace Chapel and at Peace Chapel Funeral Home, both in Detroit.
Before that, she owned and managed Sheryl A. Riggs Funeral Home, also in Detroit, from its inception in 1984 until 1987, when she closed it.
"She was a lovable, passionate, and caring person, always looking to help others," Ms. Hall said. "She just loved people, being around them, and helping them. She was very friendly. People loved her - family, clients, and coworkers alike."
Nate Williams, assistant funeral director at Dale-Riggs, said he agreed.
"She was like a mother to me. I worked for her, but she went above and beyond. She took care of my family, and she took care of me for years," Mr. Williams said.
Mrs. Riggs was born June 6, 1946 in Detroit to Beryl and Russell Green.
In 1964, she graduated from Central High School, Detroit, and went to Western Michigan University, graduating in 1969 with a bachelor's degree. She focused on social studies, sociology, and Latin.
Mrs. Riggs later was a social work specialist for the Oakland County, Michigan, Department of Social Services for several years before continuing her studies at Wayne State University School of Mortuary Science, from which she graduated in 1980.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading and traveling, Ms. Hall said.
Mrs. Riggs was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church on Pinewood Avenue.
Surviving is her son, Gregory Allen Riggs, Jr.
Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave., where a rite service will immediately follow at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Warren AME Church, following a family hour set for 10 a.m. at the church.
The family suggests tributes to a .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019