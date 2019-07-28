|
Sheryl Ann Rayl
Sheryl A. Rayl, 66, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, into the loving arms of her savior at her home. Sheryl was born on September 21, 1952 in Maysville, Kentucky to Dale and Katherine (Weiss) Dean. On July 14, 1979, she married her devoted husband Jerald Rayl while he was serving as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, Kentucky. Sheryl's life centered around her family and caring for her home. A lifelong reader of mystery novels, Sheryl instilled a love of reading in her sons. For the past 17 years, the Rayl family lived in Wauseon, Ohio when her husband Jerald was assigned as pastor to the Filling Home of Mercy in Napoleon, Ohio, interim pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Continental, Ohio and First St. John Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio. Sheryl was devoted to her faith and was active with the churches her husband served.
Sheryl is survived by her husband of 40 years, Pastor Jerald Rayl; and sons, Stephen Rayl and Michael Rayl. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019