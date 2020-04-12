The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Dorlene Meyer


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Dorlene Meyer Obituary
Sheryl Dorlene Meyer

11/17/1961 - 04/06/2020

Sheryl Dorlene Meyer, age 58 of Swanton, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1961 in Lansing, Michigan to Douglas Ferrier and Dorlene "Frank" Ferrier

Sheryl enjoyed fishing, horses, gardening, outdoors and the sunshine, cooking and feeding her family..loved music, singing and dancing, she had a talent for crafts. she enjoyed band in school. Most of all she loved being around her family.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, David; son, James (Jae) & (Tanya) McKown; daughter, Nicole Ruch; grandchildren, Camron, Aubree, Logan, Nickolas, Lyneea, Todd, Daevin, Lily, Jaxson and Rose; brother, Scott Ferrier; aunts, Sharon Frank, Jayne Fish, Judy Hoath, and sister-in-law, Dawn Ferrier. Also surviving many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Steven Ferrier and step-father Clyde Dryer.

Due to the recent health pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. All are welcome to share your condolences on the website, walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangement by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now